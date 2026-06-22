Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 15.7% - Here's What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares were up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $35.46. 123,888,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 43,092,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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