Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 4.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 20,748,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,583,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities reissued a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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