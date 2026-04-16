Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.40. 28,756,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,608,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here