Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 9.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $32.58. 63,629,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 81,992,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

