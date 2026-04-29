Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 25,786,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 35,782,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here