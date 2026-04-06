Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 23,372,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 37,167,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. CJS Securities reissued a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target on SMCI from $33 to $25 and set a "neutral" rating — a downward revision that trims upside expectations and likely weighs on sentiment. Article Title

Mizuho cut its price target on SMCI from $33 to $25 and set a "neutral" rating — a downward revision that trims upside expectations and likely weighs on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A recent analyst/feature piece (Fool) frames SMCI as an AI‑driven growth story but calls the stock’s near‑term path a credibility test — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

A recent analyst/feature piece (Fool) frames SMCI as an AI‑driven growth story but calls the stock’s near‑term path a credibility test — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins Geller, DJS, etc.) have issued investor alerts about a pending securities class action and the May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increasing the risk of litigation, management distraction, legal costs and potential settlement exposure. These notices are drawing attention from shareholders and can pressure the stock. Rosen notice Faruqi notice Schall notice

Multiple law firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins Geller, DJS, etc.) have issued investor alerts about a pending securities class action and the May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increasing the risk of litigation, management distraction, legal costs and potential settlement exposure. These notices are drawing attention from shareholders and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reporters/analysts warn that Nvidia’s willingness to supply GPUs to Supermicro is a key dependency; Bernstein flagged that Nvidia could "walk away," which would be materially damaging given SMCI’s exposure to AI/GPU demand — this raises execution and customer‑supply risk for investors to watch. Yahoo/ Bernstein article

Reporters/analysts warn that Nvidia’s willingness to supply GPUs to Supermicro is a key dependency; Bernstein flagged that Nvidia could "walk away," which would be materially damaging given SMCI’s exposure to AI/GPU demand — this raises execution and customer‑supply risk for investors to watch. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) are advising caution and highlight the lawsuit headlines and rating pressures — these narratives can amplify selling and keep sentiment muted until clarity on legal outcomes and partner relationships arrives. Seeking Alpha

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,569,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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