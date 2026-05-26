Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.3% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 42,050,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 36,630,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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