Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $12.3875 billion for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.6%

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,694,121. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,274 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a large Silicon Valley expansion — a new DCBBS campus near San Jose to accelerate AI data‑center production, add hundreds of U.S. jobs and expand domestic manufacturing. This supports SMCI’s long‑term exposure to the AI infrastructure market and could bolster revenue and gross‑margin stability over time. Supermicro Adds Largest Silicon Valley Campus

Announced a large Silicon Valley expansion — a new DCBBS campus near San Jose to accelerate AI data‑center production, add hundreds of U.S. jobs and expand domestic manufacturing. This supports SMCI’s long‑term exposure to the AI infrastructure market and could bolster revenue and gross‑margin stability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes recent underperformance vs. peers and a recent session decline — press pieces summarize the share‑price drop but do not add new fundamental catalysts. These reports can amplify selling but are descriptive rather than causal. Super Micro Computer Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick

Market coverage notes recent underperformance vs. peers and a recent session decline — press pieces summarize the share‑price drop but do not add new fundamental catalysts. These reports can amplify selling but are descriptive rather than causal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions have been filed or solicited by law firms alleging misstatements during the period April 30, 2024 – March 19, 2026. The filings (and waves of investor notices) raise the risk of litigation costs, management distraction, potential settlements or damages, and increased volatility. SHAREHOLDER ALERT (Bernstein Liebhard)

Multiple securities‑fraud class actions have been filed or solicited by law firms alleging misstatements during the period April 30, 2024 – March 19, 2026. The filings (and waves of investor notices) raise the risk of litigation costs, management distraction, potential settlements or damages, and increased volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several investor‑rights firms (Robbins Geller, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Portnoy, etc.) have issued notices encouraging lead‑plaintiff motions and claims submissions; deadlines (e.g., May 26, 2026 for lead plaintiff motions) and competing class actions increase litigation momentum. This cluster of notices is keeping legal risk front‑and‑center for traders and institutional holders. Investor Notice (PR Newswire)

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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