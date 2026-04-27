Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $138.2050 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $146.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies's payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,922 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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