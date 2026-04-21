SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSSS shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSSS

SURO Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 54.37 and a current ratio of 54.37. The firm has a market cap of $336.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32. SURO Capital has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,894.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SURO Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SURO Capital by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SURO Capital by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,937 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SURO Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SURO Capital by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company's stock.

About SURO Capital

SURO Capital Corp NASDAQ: SSSS is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm's primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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