SURO Capital (SSSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1561) per share and revenue of $0.5610 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,894.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

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SURO Capital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. SURO Capital has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 54.37, a current ratio of 54.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised SURO Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SURO Capital from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SURO Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $12.00 target price on SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SURO Capital presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SURO Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SURO Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,673,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,889,654.68. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SURO Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SURO Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SURO Capital by 58.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SURO Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company's stock.

SURO Capital Company Profile

SURO Capital Corp NASDAQ: SSSS is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm's primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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