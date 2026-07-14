Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $326.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $290.00 to $326.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $236.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.04.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $294.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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