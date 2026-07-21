Susquehanna Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Susquehanna's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.45.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 46,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,837 shares of company stock worth $1,706,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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