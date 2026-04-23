Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here