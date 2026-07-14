Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on TFI International from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.27.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. TFI International has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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