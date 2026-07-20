Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $550.00 to $427.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the software maker's stock. Susquehanna's target price points to a potential upside of 46.69% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $486.42.

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Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $291.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the software maker's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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