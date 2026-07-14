Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.89.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $290.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's fifty day moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day moving average is $254.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,509,030,000 after buying an additional 2,084,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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