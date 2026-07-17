Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,981 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 30,580 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Swedbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on SWDBY

Swedbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 38.56 on Friday. Swedbank has a 1-year low of SEK 24.87 and a 1-year high of SEK 40.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 36.58 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 36.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of SEK 1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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