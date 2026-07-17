Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Swedbank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Swedbank AB fell sharply in June, dropping 34.7% to 19,981 shares as of June 30 from 30,580 shares on June 15. The stock’s short-interest ratio is now just 0.3 days, with roughly 0.0% of shares sold short.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Citigroup maintaining a neutral rating, Morgan Stanley reiterating underweight, and Zacks cutting the stock from strong-buy to hold. MarketBeat data shows an overall average rating of Strong Sell.
  • Swedbank opened at SEK 38.56 and has traded near its 52-week high of SEK 40.58, supported by a 1-year low of SEK 24.87 and a market cap of $43.35 billion. The bank recently reported quarterly EPS of SEK 0.71, with analysts forecasting full-year EPS of 3.07.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Swedbank.

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,981 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 30,580 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Swedbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on SWDBY

Swedbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 38.56 on Friday. Swedbank has a 1-year low of SEK 24.87 and a 1-year high of SEK 40.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 36.58 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 36.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of SEK 1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Swedbank Right Now?

Before you consider Swedbank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Swedbank wasn't on the list.

While Swedbank currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines