Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with six analysts covering the stock: four buy ratings and two hold ratings.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including HC Wainwright initiating coverage with a buy rating, while Danske and Zacks Research issued hold ratings and BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock to outperform.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, reporting $0.45 EPS versus $0.38 expected and revenue of $755.76 million; analysts now expect $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Trending Headlines about Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Here are the key news stories impacting Swedish Orphan Biovitrum this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and projected rising earnings through 2026 and 2027, including $2.26 EPS for FY2026 and $3.49 EPS for FY2027, which may reinforce investor confidence. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page
  • Neutral Sentiment: The new report mainly updated quarterly and annual EPS estimates for multiple future periods, but it did not include a fresh business update, catalyst, or management guidance change. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $47.48 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $755.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $749.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Right Now?

Before you consider Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum wasn't on the list.

While Swedish Orphan Biovitrum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines