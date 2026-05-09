Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Trending Headlines about Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

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Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and projected rising earnings through 2026 and 2027, including $2.26 EPS for FY2026 and $3.49 EPS for FY2027 , which may reinforce investor confidence. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page

HC Wainwright maintained a rating on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and projected rising earnings through 2026 and 2027, including and , which may reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The new report mainly updated quarterly and annual EPS estimates for multiple future periods, but it did not include a fresh business update, catalyst, or management guidance change. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock page

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $47.48 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $755.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $749.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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