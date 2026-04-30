Sweetgreen (SG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $163.8740 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sweetgreen to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SG

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 594,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $3,383,006.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,900,255 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,450.95. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet bought 4,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,720.53. The trade was a 24.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 532,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company's menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

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