Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 33,412 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 33,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $4,572,098.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 888,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,521,446.20. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $878,580.21.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $5,510,812.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.

On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $7,313,433.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total value of $3,955,096.08.

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Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 652,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 572.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Impinj

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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