Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Down 0.6% - Time to Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 29,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 88,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYZ

Sylogist Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.74 million for the quarter. Sylogist had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sylogist

In other Sylogist news, Director Andrew Anthony Shen acquired 689,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,549,947.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 916,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,392,437.50. The trade was a 302.67% increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 692,775 shares of company stock worth $2,563,128. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company's stock.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

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