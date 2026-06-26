Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns "Hold" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.18.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,571,838.92. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,306,515. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,694 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 333,602 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,791 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 337.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,939 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,780,000 after buying an additional 901,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,390 shares of the software maker's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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