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Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Up 8.9% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Synaptics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Synaptics shares jumped 8.9% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $131.56 before last trading around $133.73. Trading volume was well below average, with about 128,589 shares changing hands versus a daily average of 825,068.
  • Analyst sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple firms raising price targets and most rating the stock a Buy or overweight. The average analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” and the average price target is $119.18.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, as Synaptics reported $1.09 EPS on revenue of $294.2 million, both slightly above estimates and up year over year. The company also issued Q4 2026 guidance of $1.05 to $1.35 EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than Synaptics.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.56 and last traded at $133.7250. Approximately 128,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 825,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,057 shares of company stock worth $1,940,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 901,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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