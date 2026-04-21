Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 6.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $88.8050. 416,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 747,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.91.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $125,310.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,198,883.50. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,018. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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