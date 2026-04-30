Synaptics (SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $290.5080 million for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. Synaptics has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 671,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 288,523 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 376.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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