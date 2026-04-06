Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.84.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 463,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,924. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $878,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,509.85. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $974,956.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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