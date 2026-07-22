Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.89.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony beat second-quarter EPS estimates with $2.59 per share versus expectations around $2.14-$2.08, helped by record purchase volume, stronger loan growth, and solid credit performance. The company also lifted its 2026 EPS outlook, signaling confidence in the back half of the year. Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Synchrony beat second-quarter EPS estimates with $2.59 per share versus expectations around $2.14-$2.08, helped by record purchase volume, stronger loan growth, and solid credit performance. The company also lifted its 2026 EPS outlook, signaling confidence in the back half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management and related coverage pointed to consumers continuing to spend despite inflation pressure, which supports Synchrony’s credit-card and private-label lending business. Synchrony CFO Sees Consumers Spending Through Inflation Pressure

Management and related coverage pointed to consumers continuing to spend despite inflation pressure, which supports Synchrony’s credit-card and private-label lending business. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned constructive after the report, including Robert W. Baird raising its target to $90 and Bank of America reiterating Buy with an $89 target, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have upside. Synchrony Financial analyst update

Several analysts turned constructive after the report, including Robert W. Baird raising its target to $90 and Bank of America reiterating Buy with an $89 target, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, a sign of capital strength, but likely not a major short-term driver for the stock. Synchrony Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, a sign of capital strength, but likely not a major short-term driver for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target to $80 and kept a Sector Perform rating, suggesting a more cautious view even though it still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga analyst report

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target to $80 and kept a Sector Perform rating, suggesting a more cautious view even though it still implies upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in just below estimates at $3.72 billion versus $3.73 billion expected, and some coverage highlighted that the weaker top-line print may limit the stock’s immediate enthusiasm. Synchrony Financial misses Q2 CY2026 revenue estimates

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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