Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock's current price.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.74.

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Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9%

SYF opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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