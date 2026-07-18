Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $366.00 and last traded at $384.27, with a volume of 5035714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.03.

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Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Synopsys by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 69,418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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