T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.2692.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $182.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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