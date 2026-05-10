T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.48.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 699,134 shares of company stock worth $151,826,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. United Community Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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