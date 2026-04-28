T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.45%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.97 billion.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,773,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,990. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day moving average is $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile reported Q1 EPS of $2.27 versus consensus $2.06 and revenue of $23.11B vs. $22.97B — a clear beat that supports the stock’s re-rating; the company also showed healthy margins and ROE. T-Mobile Q1 Press Release

T-Mobile reported Q1 EPS of $2.27 versus consensus $2.06 and revenue of $23.11B vs. $22.97B — a clear beat that supports the stock’s re-rating; the company also showed healthy margins and ROE. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile raised its forecast for annual postpaid net account additions after the upbeat quarter, signaling continued subscriber momentum in a saturated market — a direct driver of investor optimism. Reuters: T-Mobile lifts annual forecast

T-Mobile raised its forecast for annual postpaid net account additions after the upbeat quarter, signaling continued subscriber momentum in a saturated market — a direct driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile announced two 50/50 fiber joint ventures (with Oak Hill Capital and Wren House) to acquire GoNetspeed/Greenlight and i3 Broadband, expanding its fiber footprint; T‑Mobile expects to invest roughly $2B for a 50% stake in the Oak Hill JV — a long-term broadband growth play. Yahoo: Fiber joint ventures

T-Mobile announced two 50/50 fiber joint ventures (with Oak Hill Capital and Wren House) to acquire GoNetspeed/Greenlight and i3 Broadband, expanding its fiber footprint; T‑Mobile expects to invest roughly $2B for a 50% stake in the Oak Hill JV — a long-term broadband growth play. Positive Sentiment: New enterprise product “SuperBroadband” pairs T‑Mobile’s 5G with SpaceX’s Starlink for satellite backup — positions the company to win business customers in remote/critical-uptime markets and deepen broadband monetization. BusinessWire: SuperBroadband

New enterprise product “SuperBroadband” pairs T‑Mobile’s 5G with SpaceX’s Starlink for satellite backup — positions the company to win business customers in remote/critical-uptime markets and deepen broadband monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Speculation that majority owner Deutsche Telekom may seek to buy the remainder of T‑Mobile adds takeover premium talk to the tape but remains uncertain and long‑dated. Euronews: Deutsche Telekom merger talk

Speculation that majority owner Deutsche Telekom may seek to buy the remainder of T‑Mobile adds takeover premium talk to the tape but remains uncertain and long‑dated. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing promos (e.g., $200 switcher offers, bundled streaming perks) can help retention and adds but raise promotional intensity and ARPU pressure depending on competitive responses. CNET: Switcher $200 offer

Marketing promos (e.g., $200 switcher offers, bundled streaming perks) can help retention and adds but raise promotional intensity and ARPU pressure depending on competitive responses. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwind — a federal injunction limits some of T‑Mobile’s comparative advertising after Verizon’s challenge, which could constrain marketing tactics while litigation continues. Yahoo: Verizon injunction vs. T-Mobile

Regulatory/legal headwind — a federal injunction limits some of T‑Mobile’s comparative advertising after Verizon’s challenge, which could constrain marketing tactics while litigation continues. Negative Sentiment: Competitor strength: Verizon’s surprise subscriber gains and raised profit outlook this week underscore tougher competition that could pressure share gains and pricing dynamics. Yahoo: Verizon lifts forecast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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