T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.96.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.7%

TMUS stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.47. 1,052,076 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,375.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $368,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US to buy and raised its price target to $220 , signaling confidence in the company’s valuation and competitive position. Read More

Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US to and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in the company’s valuation and competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said T-Mobile appears better insulated than some peers from Starlink-related disruption, helping ease investor concerns across the telecom sector. Article Title

Analysts said T-Mobile appears better insulated than some peers from Starlink-related disruption, helping ease investor concerns across the telecom sector. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been mentioned as a top pick in billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ filings, reinforcing investor interest in the name. Article Title

The stock has also been mentioned as a top pick in billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ filings, reinforcing investor interest in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that T-Mobile has significant strategic partnership value and may benefit if weaker rivals struggle, but this is more of a long-term industry theme than a near-term catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted that T-Mobile has significant strategic partnership value and may benefit if weaker rivals struggle, but this is more of a long-term industry theme than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines focused on broader telecom and satellite competition, but those reports also suggested the Starlink threat may be overstated for U.S. wireless carriers. Article Title

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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