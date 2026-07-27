T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $184.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here