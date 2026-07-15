T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Scotiabank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.58. 199,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,134. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.6% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings forecasts for T-Mobile US across multiple periods, including Q2 2026 and FY2027, while keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead.

KeyCorp raised its earnings forecasts for T-Mobile US across multiple periods, including Q2 2026 and FY2027, while keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted T-Mobile’s insulation from the Starlink/satellite threat, citing its mid-band 5G spectrum moat, FCC-approved spectrum swap, and direct-to-device partnership with SpaceX as competitive advantages. No Space For Panic: T-Mobile Shrugs Off The Starlink Threat

Analyst commentary highlighted T-Mobile’s insulation from the Starlink/satellite threat, citing its mid-band 5G spectrum moat, FCC-approved spectrum swap, and direct-to-device partnership with SpaceX as competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker notes remain constructive on the stock, including Barclays and Wells Fargo coverage referenced in recent market commentary, reinforcing the view that TMUS remains a favored blue-chip telecom name. Why T-Mobile US (TMUS) is One of the Top Cheap Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts

Multiple broker notes remain constructive on the stock, including Barclays and Wells Fargo coverage referenced in recent market commentary, reinforcing the view that TMUS remains a favored blue-chip telecom name. Neutral Sentiment: T-Mobile is also being framed as a valuation opportunity versus peers, with recent articles pointing to solid cash flow and a lower relative pricing multiple, though this is more of a broader investment thesis than a new company-specific catalyst.

T-Mobile is also being framed as a valuation opportunity versus peers, with recent articles pointing to solid cash flow and a lower relative pricing multiple, though this is more of a broader investment thesis than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target to $230 from $245, which suggests some analysts see less upside than before even though the firm kept an Overweight rating. Why T-Mobile US (TMUS) is One of the Top Cheap Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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