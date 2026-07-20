T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock's current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,179,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.20. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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