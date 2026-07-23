T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $190.94, but opened at $175.75. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $180.0180, with a volume of 929,049 shares.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile reported adjusted EPS of $2.99, ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Reuters article

T-Mobile reported adjusted EPS of $2.99, ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers moving to higher-priced premium plans, which is a positive sign for future cash generation. Barron's article

The company raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers moving to higher-priced premium plans, which is a positive sign for future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Postpaid service revenue grew strongly, indicating healthy demand and improving monetization of the subscriber base. Quartz article

Postpaid service revenue grew strongly, indicating healthy demand and improving monetization of the subscriber base. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued account growth and stronger service revenue, reinforcing the company’s core business momentum. Business Wire press release

Management highlighted continued account growth and stronger service revenue, reinforcing the company’s core business momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below expectations, which appears to be weighing on the stock despite the earnings beat. Proactive Investors article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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