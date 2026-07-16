T-Mobile US (TMUS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $22.9778 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $196.34.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. KeyCorp estimate updates for T-Mobile US

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Yahoo Finance article on TMUS valuation and analyst support

Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. MarketBeat article on TMUS and Starlink threat

Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a Sector Outperform rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Scotiabank price target update

Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature said TMUS screens as a strong value stock, but the piece was more about style-score methodology than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks value stock article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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