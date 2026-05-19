T-Mobile US's (TMUS) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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