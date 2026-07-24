T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to announce earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $1.8946 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.T. Rowe Price Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,603,040.48. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,997 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $104.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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