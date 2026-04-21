Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.60. 3,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

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Taiga Building Products Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The stock has a market cap of C$388.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd is a Canadian-based company. It is engaged in the production and wholesale distribution of building products. Its products range includes composite decking, engineered wood, flooring, insulation, lumber, modulings, panels, polyethylene, preserved wood, roofing, and siding. It also offers distribution logistics and treating plants services. Taiga is a global exporter with the majority of the revenue generated from Canada followed by the United States.

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