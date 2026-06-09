Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Acquires $11,401.50 in Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 150 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.01 per share, for a total transaction of $11,401.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,540.89. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Che-Chia Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Che-Chia Wei bought 160 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,491.20.

On Thursday, April 9th, Che-Chia Wei bought 186 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,763.82.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $427.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average is $349.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,443,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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