Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Che-Chia Wei Acquires 160 Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei acquired 160 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,650.98. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Che-Chia Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Che-Chia Wei bought 186 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $10,763.82.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $411.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $176.47 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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