Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 4.5% - What's Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $407.70 and last traded at $408.5110. 13,034,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 13,838,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.92.
Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May 2026 revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-driven demand for advanced chips remains very strong and that the company is on track with its quarterly revenue target. AI Boom Sends TSMC Sales Soaring 30% as Chip Appetite Explodes
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC is still being viewed as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary highlighting its critical role in serving demand from customers like Nvidia and Apple as the AI buildout continues. TSMC Posts 30% Year-on-Year Revenue Surge for May 2026, Details Expanded U.S. Guarantees
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest insider-confidence signal that can support investor sentiment. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM CEO Che-Chia Wei Acquires 150 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have weakened as traders rotate out of the group, so TSMC is getting hit by sector sentiment even after posting strong operating data. Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, Dow Knocked Down As Techs Sell Off; Cracker Barrel Surges (Live Coverage)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary says TSMC remains a dominant AI supplier, but the stock’s valuation may already reflect a lot of that optimism. Taiwan Semiconductor Sales Rise 30% In May, Remain On Target
- Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities and raise compliance risk for TSMC. Taiwan Export Curbs Put TSMC China Exposure And Valuation In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. US lawmakers urge tighter rules on contract chipmakers supplying Chinese firms’ overseas units
- Negative Sentiment: Investor focus is shifting to whether TSMC’s China exposure and high valuation are sustainable if export restrictions tighten further. TSM Reports Strong May Revenue, Yet Stock Declines Amid Semiconductor Weakness
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.
Read Our Latest Report on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5%
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.26.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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