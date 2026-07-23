Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $411.80 and last traded at $415.3570. Approximately 10,977,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,042,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.21.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing robust AI demand and a fast ramp in 2-nanometer production, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing robust AI demand and a fast ramp in 2-nanometer production, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight that TSMC remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with booming sales, record profits, and expanding manufacturing capacity supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

Several articles highlight that TSMC remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with booming sales, record profits, and expanding manufacturing capacity supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned wafer price increases of up to 10% starting in 2027, plus possible surcharges on high-performance computing orders, suggest strong pricing power and potential margin support. Article Title

TSMC’s planned wafer price increases of up to 10% starting in 2027, plus possible surcharges on high-performance computing orders, suggest strong pricing power and potential margin support. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is committing huge amounts of capital to U.S. and global expansion, including a reported $200 billion U.S. bet and a larger 2026 capex plan, which supports future supply but may pressure margins in the near term. Article Title

TSMC is committing huge amounts of capital to U.S. and global expansion, including a reported $200 billion U.S. bet and a larger 2026 capex plan, which supports future supply but may pressure margins in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage says TSMC’s latest blowout quarter still wasn’t enough to lift the stock, as investors remain focused on AI spending concerns, geopolitical risk, and the cost of its expansion plans. Article Title

Some coverage says TSMC’s latest blowout quarter still wasn’t enough to lift the stock, as investors remain focused on AI spending concerns, geopolitical risk, and the cost of its expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Reports also note margin risk from overseas manufacturing and U.S. political pressure to shift chip production domestically, which could weigh on profitability even as demand stays strong. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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