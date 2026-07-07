Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 4.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $428.11 and last traded at $432.0490. Approximately 14,814,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,973,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.79.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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