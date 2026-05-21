Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.93.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.08. 4,079,575 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,379. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.90). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 60.45%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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