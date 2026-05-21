Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,079,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,379. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 60.45%.Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock worth $2,919,362,000 after acquiring an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,479,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock worth $471,845,000 after acquiring an additional 568,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,352,000 after purchasing an additional 472,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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