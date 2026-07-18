Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of -0.07.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,682,847 shares of the company's stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,323 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,775,845 shares of the company's stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,397 shares of the company's stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 962,502 shares of the company's stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 880,289 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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